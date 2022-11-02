Green didn't catch his only target during Sunday's 34-26 loss at Minnesota.
After being active but earning no snaps Week 7, Green got back in the mix Sunday, ranking third among Cardinals wide receivers in offensive snaps (37 of 78) behind DeAndre Hopkins (78) and Rondale Moore (77) and ahead of Greg Dortch (20) and Robbie Anderson (seven). That said, in Green's six appearances this season, he's been blanked twice and topped out at 20 receiving yards in a given game. Considering Hopkins, Moore and No. 1 tight end Zach Ertz are the main options for quarterback Kyler Murray, a decent snap share for an Arizona skill-position player doesn't necessarily equate to production, making Green a fantasy nonentity for the time being.