Green has agreed to terms on a contract with the Cardinals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Green and the Cardinals are finalizing a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million, and with $6 million guaranteed. One of the all-time wideouts of his generation, Green is admittedly coming off a down year with the Bengals, having especially struggled after Joe Burrow (knee) went down with a torn ACL. Now entering his age-33 season, a landing spot with Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins seems ideal for Green's chances of bouncing back. Hopkins' presence will force opposing defenses to cover Green with their No. 2 cornerback, while Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald -- if he doesn't retire or switch teams -- are both more than capable of creating additional exploitable matchups.