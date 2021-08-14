Green (undisclosed) likely won't play Friday against the Cowboys, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Green, who has a string of practice absences dating back to the middle of last week due to an unknown injury, is in street clothes moments before Friday's kickoff, as are DeAndre Hopkins (undisclosed) and Kyler Murray. Meanwhile, rookie second-round pick Rondale Moore (undisclosed) took part in pregame warmups, indicating his recent missed practices won't hinder his ability to suit up.