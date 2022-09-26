Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Green has a bone bruise in his knee and could miss at least one week, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Green missed some time on the Cardinals' second drive of the game and was seen with his left knee in a wrap before returning to the field. Later, in the third quarter, he recorded a drop and landed awkwardly at the end of the play, again grabbing at his left knee. Green went to the locker room at that point and didn't return, ending the contest with no catches on two targets. The veteran wideout hasn't been ruled out for Week 4 yet, but there doesn't appear to be much optimism surround his status.