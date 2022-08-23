Green didn't play during Sunday's preseason loss to the Ravens.
Like he did in the Cardinals' exhibition opener, Green and the team's other top three wide receivers (DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore) were kept on the sideline. Quarterback Kyler Murray told Darren Urban of the team's official site last week that he won't log any reps this preseason, but it remains to be seen if Green and his position mates will follow suit. If all of them are held out until Week 1, Green will be looking to fill the void left behind by Hopkins, who will miss the first six games of the regular season due to suspension.