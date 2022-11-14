Green caught both his targets for 10 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Rams.

With 36-year-old Colt McCoy getting the start for Arizona instead of Kyler Murray (hamstring), the 34-year-old Green was able to score his first TD since Week 6 of 2021 on a six-yard grab just before halftime. Green has seen only three targets over the last three games however, and his role in the Cardinals' offense isn't likely to increase in Week 11 against the 49ers, regardless of who's under center.