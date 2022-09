Green sustained an apparent left knee injury during Sunday's game against the Rams, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Green seemed to get hurt while running a route in a non-contact fashion, limping to the sideline after a play in the first quarter, according to Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site. His left knee was wrapped on the sideline not long afterward, and if Green is unable to return he'll finish without a catch on his only target.