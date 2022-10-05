Green (knee) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
The on-field appearance marks Green's first since hurting his left knee Week 3. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic that he's hopeful Green is able to return to action Sunday versus the Eagles, and his ability to practice Wednesday is setting up the 12th-year pro to miss just one game due to injury. Meanwhile, Marquise Brown (foot) didn't practice to kick off Week 5 prep, and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR) logged his first session of the campaign. With DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) still sidelined for two more contests, Green may be one of quarterback Kyler Murray's top targets, assuming he makes himself available.