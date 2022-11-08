Green played one offensive snap during Sunday's 31-21 defeat to the Seahawks.
Green's usage continues to waver wildly. Two weeks removed from being available and not getting on the field, he since logged 47 percent of the snaps on offense Week 8 at Minnesota but didn't catch his only target before Sunday's one-snap showing. With no catches on that one target since Week 6, Green seemingly has fallen out of favor in the Cardinals offense, especially after newcomer Robbie Anderson played 83 percent of the snaps Sunday en route to one reception on three targets.