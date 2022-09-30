Green (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest in Carolina, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Green exited Week 3 action against the Rams due to a left knee injury but attempted to play through the pain until he landed awkwardly while attempting to corral a Kyler Murray pass in the third quarter. Since then, Green hasn't practiced at all and thus will sit out Week 4. In a receiving corps that's already down DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR) and lists Marquise Brown (rest/foot) and Rondale Moore (hamstring) as questionable for Sunday, Greg Dortch and Andy Isabella are the only healthy options at the position for the Cardinals at the moment.