Green secured one of his two targets for seven yards in Monday's 27-13 loss to the Patriots.

Green was not much of a factor Monday despite playing 59 percent of the Cardinals' offensive snaps. The veteran wideout played behind Marquise Brown and DeAndre Hopkins, but ahead of both Robbie Anderson and Greg Dortch. Green offers little upside on an offense with several mouths to feed, especially after losing Kyler Murray for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. Green should remain far of the fantasy radar when the Cardinals visit the Broncos in Week 15.