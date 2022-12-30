Green (illness) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest in Atlanta, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Green was a listed DNP on Wednesday's practice estimate due to an illness, but he returned as a limited participant Thursday and capped the week with a full session. He'll thus be available to a Cardinals offense that may be without DeAndre Hopkins this weekend after the latter missed Friday's practice with a knee injury. If Hopkins ends up inactive Sunday, Marquise Brown and Greg Dortch would be the top wide receivers for the team's Week 17 starting quarterback David Blough, but Green, Robbie Anderson and even Pharoh Cooper would be candidates for targets.