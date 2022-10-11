Green caught three of five targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Eagles.

Green returned to the lineup after missing one game due to a bone bruise in his left knee that he picked up during a Week 3 loss to the Rams. While he played a typical 72 percent of the offensive snaps, he made only minor marks in the box score, which actually matched his season high for receptions and set a new best in yards on the campaign. Such is Green's reality in an offense in which Marquise Brown (11 targets per game) and Zach Ertz (8.2) dominate the looks from Kyler Murray. Assuming Green avoids the injury report this week, he'll have a difficult time producing as long as Brown and Ertz are healthy.