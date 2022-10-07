Green (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Green and Marquise Brown (foot) are cleared to play, while Rondale Moore (knee) is listed as questionable and expected to be a game-time decision. Green caught five of 13 targets for 29 yards over the first three weeks of the season, before missing Week 4 with a knee injury and now coming back for Week 5. The Eagles present a tough matchup for perimeter receivers with Darius Slay and James Bradberry starting at cornerback.