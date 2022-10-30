Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Green will be active and is set to play in Sunday's game in Minnesota, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Green was previously active for the Cardinals' Week 7 win over the Saints, but he didn't see any snaps after he was excised from the receiver rotation while DeAndre Hopkins made his season debut after missing the first six games due to a suspension. Arizona still has a bit of a logjam at receiver, but Green looks like he could be a candidate to absorb some snaps from either Robbie Anderson or Greg Dortch, who served as depth options behind Hopkins and Rondale Moore in Week 7. Regardless, Green doesn't project to have a significant enough role to deliver a useful fantasy line against the Vikings.