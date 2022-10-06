Green (knee) was limited at practice Thursday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Green now has strung together back-to-back capped practices after being sidelined since injuring his left knee during a Week 3 loss to the Rams. Elsewhere in the Cardinals' receiving corps, Marquise Brown went from a non-participant Wednesday to limited Thursday, while Rondale Moore showed up on the injury report Thursday as limited due to a knee issue. Considering there's uncertainty surrounding the team's top three wide receivers, the situation bears watching to get a sense of who among the trio may be able to suit up Sunday against the Eagles.