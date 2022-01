Green caught three of six targets for 74 yards in Sunday's 25-22 win over the Cowboys.

He very nearly had a 45-yard touchdown on the Cardinals' first possession but Kyler Murray underthrew the ball, resulting in Green getting taken down at the three-yard line instead. The veteran wideout was mostly quiet after that, but he still wound up topping 60 yards for the fourth time in the last six games. Green will look to wrap up the regular season on a high note in Week 18 against the Seahawks.