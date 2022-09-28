Coach Kliff Kingsbury doesn't expect Green (knee) to play against the Panthers on Sunday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The real question is whether Green will miss multiple games, as it's already been reported that he'd likely be out at least a week after exiting the Week 3 loss to Los Angeles with a bone bruise in his knee. He caught only five passes for 29 yards in two and a half games before the injury, and backups Andy Isabella and Baccelia didn't do much (24 yards on six combined targets) after Green left the Week 3 contest. QB Kyler Murray has thus far relied on Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch and TE Zach Ertz, with Rondale Moore (hamstring) expected to return Week 4/5 and DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension Week 7.