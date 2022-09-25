Green (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's contest against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Green missed some time on the Cardinals' second drive of the game and was seen with his left knee in a wrap before returning to the field. Later, in the third quarter, he recorded a drop and landed awkwardly at the end of the play, again grabbing at his left knee. Green went to the locker room at that point and now won't get back on the field. He'll thus finish Week 3 with no catches on two targets.