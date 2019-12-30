Richardson signed a reserve/futures contract with the Cardinals on Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Richardson -- an undrafted free agent out of Boise State -- was unable to make the team out of training camp, so he spent the year with the Cardinals' practice squad. The 24-year-old wideout was productive during his final collegiate season, recording 54 receptions for 825 yards and eight touchdowns. He'll have another chance to impress this offseason to try making the 53-man roster.