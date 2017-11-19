Cardinals' A.Q. Shipley: Active for Sunday's game
Shipley (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Texans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Shipley was a limited participant in this week's practices, but he'll slot back into his starting center position Sunday.
