Cardinals' A.Q. Shipley: Questionable for Sunday
Shipley is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans with a shoulder injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Shipley was limited in practice this week after playing all 80 offensive snaps in last Thursday's loss to the Seahawks. Evan Boehm would be the likely starter at center if Shipley can't play Sunday.
