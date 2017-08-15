Play

Shipley (shoulder) started in Saturday's preseason opener against the Raiders.

Shipley underwent surgery to repair a muscle issue in his shoulder during the offseason. It was unclear how along in his recover he was, but his participation during the Saturday's exhibition contest indicates he is on track for a healthy start to the season. The veteran logged 15 snaps in the game.

