Shipley suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Saturday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Shipley, a 32-year-old who struggled in the starting role last season, will head to IR shortly and stands to become a free agent next spring. Shipley's unfortunate injury paves the way for 2018 third-rounder Mason Cole to slide into the starting lineup. Evan Boehm and Daniel Munyer are expected to serve as backups to Cole.

