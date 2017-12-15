Cardinals' Aaron Brewer: Activated from IR
The Cardinals activated Brewer (wrist) from injured reserve Friday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Brewer, who fractured his wrist in early October, had been practicing with the Cardinals for about a week after the team designated him as one of two players eligible to return from IR this season. He should immediately settle back in as the team's long snapper during Sunday's game against the Redskins.
