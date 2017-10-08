Play

Brewer (hand) sustained a broken hand in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The injury was initially reported as a broken wrist, and the clarification comes from head coach Bruce Arians. Regardless, the Cardinals will likely need to find a replacement long snapper, as defensive lineman Josh Mauro filled in Sunday.

