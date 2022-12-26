Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Brewer was dealing with an injury to his right pectoral ahead of Sunday's game at Atlanta, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Brewer presumably sustained the injury in Sunday's loss versus Tampa Bay, and his status for Week 17 is now in jeopardy. Any time he missed would mean Arizona would have to make do with less depth on the interior of its offensive line.
