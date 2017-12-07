The Cardinals designated Brewer (wrist) as one of two players eligible to return from injured reserve, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The long snapper resumed practicing Wednesday, opening a three-day window during which the Cardinals will be able to evaluate him. Head coach Bruce Arians suggested the team likely wouldn't require that full block of time, as Brewer already being considered for a return to the 53-man roster as soon as Sunday's game against the Titans. Brewer has been sidelined since early October with a fractured wrist.