The Cardinals placed Brewer (pectoral) on injured reserve Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Brewer is dealing with a pectoral injury that will now bring his 2022 campaign to an end early, as he'll now have to sit out the final two weeks of the regular season on IR. In his stead, it's likely Arizona will turn to Sean Harlow, who previously filled in when Brewer was on IR with a broken arm, to handle the team's long-snapping duties moving forward.
