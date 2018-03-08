Cardinals' Aaron Brewer: Inks four-year extension with Arizona
The Cardinals signed Brewer to a four-year, $4.15 million contract extension Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports. The deal includes $620,000 guaranteed.
Brewer missed most of last season with the broken wrist he sustained in early October, but the Cardinals deemed the long snapper important enough to justify designating him as one of their two players to return from injured reserve. He took back long-snapping duties for the club's final three contests and will now have some job security heading into 2018 after agreeing to the extension.
