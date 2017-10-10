Cardinals' Aaron Brewer: Lands on IR
Brewer (wrist) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Brewer broke his wrist Sunday against the Eagles so his season comes to end after only five games. The Cardinals signed former-Saint Justin Drescher to take over long-snapping duties.
