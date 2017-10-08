Cardinals' Aaron Brewer: Suffers broken wrist
Brewer (wrist) reportedly sustained a broken wrist in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Brewer was initially designated doubtful to return with an arm injury, but is now looking at a more prolonged absence. Defensive lineman Josh Mauro filled in at long snapper Sunday, and the Cardinals will likely need to decide a more long-term solution for the position this week.
