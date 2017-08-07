Cardinals' Aaron Dobson: Misses HOF Game

Dobson (hamstring) didn't play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Cowboys.

Bothered by a hamstring issue since the beginning of training camp, Dobson is falling behind in a fierce battle at wide receiver. With Larry Fitzgerald, John Brown (quad), J.J. Nelson, Jaron Brown (knee) and Chad Williams all expected to make the final roster, the likes of Dobson, Brittan Golden, Jeremy Ross and Marquis Bundy likely are left competing for one roster spot. As a former second-round pick (2013), Dobson might draw interest elsewhere if he's released by the Cardinals this preseason, though he hasn't done anything of note since his rookie year.