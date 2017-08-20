Play

Cardinals' Aaron Dobson: Out of Saturday's lineup

Dobson (hamstring) is not expected to suit up against the Bears for Saturday's preseason matchup, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Dobson missed the first two preseason games with this hamstring injury, and he was expected to return Saturday since he practiced in full Tuesday. The 2013 second-round pick doesn't have an overly-impressive resume to fall back on, so proving himself in preseason is essential to making the 53-man roster in Arizona.

