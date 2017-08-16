Play

Cardinals' Aaron Dobson: Returns to practice Tuesday

Dobson (hamstring) practiced in full Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Dobson sat out last Saturday's preseason game and multiple practices due to his injured hamstring, but that appears to be a thing of the past. He's be expected to play in Saturday's preseason matchup with the Bears.

