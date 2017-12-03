Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Arizona not optimistic he'll play
Arizona is pessimistic that Peterson (neck) will be available for Sunday's game against the Rams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said Peterson will be a game-time decision after he missed practice all week. He looks like a risky fantasy option as a result. Kerwynn Williams would likely get the bulk of carries if Peterson is out. D.J. Foster and Eliijhaa Penny could also figure into the mix if Williams has a setback to a rib injury.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Questionable despite no practice•
-
Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Not spotted at practice•
-
Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Dealing with neck injury•
-
Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Gets 24 touches•
-
Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Held to 39 total yards•
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...