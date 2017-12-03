Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Arizona not optimistic he'll play

Arizona is pessimistic that Peterson (neck) will be available for Sunday's game against the Rams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said Peterson will be a game-time decision after he missed practice all week. He looks like a risky fantasy option as a result. Kerwynn Williams would likely get the bulk of carries if Peterson is out. D.J. Foster and Eliijhaa Penny could also figure into the mix if Williams has a setback to a rib injury.

