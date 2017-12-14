Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Availability will be determined weekly
Peterson will undergo weekly scans on his neck, which will guide the Cardinals' decision-making process with the veteran running back, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
Backing up head coach Bruce Arians' assertions that Peterson doesn't have a timetable for a return, the RB has been advised to rest for the time being. Hence the reason for no practice reps since injuring his neck against the Jaguars in Week 12. The aforementioned scans will monitor any progress made in the coming weeks, and if the Cardinals are able to stay the playoff picture, the team will make a decision based on where Peterson stands, health-wise. In the meantime, Kerwyn Williams will continue to receive a large workload, but D.J. Foster and Elijhaa Penny may also snipe a few touches here and there.
