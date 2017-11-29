Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Comes down with neck injury
Peterson didn't practice Wednesday due to a neck injury, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Head coach Bruce Arians has directed Peterson to plow into the offensive line 129 times during his six-game tenure with the Cardinals, but this is the first sign the veteran running back's availability may be in peril. As evidence, Arians relayed he has "no clue" how the backfield will break down Sunday against the Rams. suggesting a DNP is possible for Peterson. In the event of an absence, Peterson would join likely inactive Kerwynn Williams (ribs), leaving RB reps to D.J. Foster, Elijhaa Penny and Bronson Hill.
