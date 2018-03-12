Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Cut by Cards
The Cardinals are releasing Peterson on Monday, but they might consider re-signing him on a smaller contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The expectation all along was that Peterson would be released before Friday, at which point he would've received a $750,000 roster bonus. He'll turn 33 on March 21 and is coming off a season in which he had only 3.4 yards per carry and two touchdowns in 10 games before landing on injured reserve with a neck injury. Peterson had outings of 134 and 159 rushing yards in his first three weeks after the trade from New Orleans to Arizona, but he also finished under 30 yards three times and lost a pair of fumbles in his six games with the Cardinals. He'd merely be a backup if he re-signed in the desert, as David Johnson (wrist) was cleared for all activities in early February. Peterson presumably will search for a team that gives him a better shot at a meaningful role.
