Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Dealing with neck injury
Peterson didn't practice Wednesday due to a neck injury, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians has directed Peterson to plow into the offensive line 129 times during his six-game tenure with the squad, but this is the first sign the veteran running back's availability may be in peril. As evidence, Arians relayed he has "no clue" how the backfield will break down Sunday against the Rams. suggesting Peterson could be in line for a spot on the inactive list in Week 13. In the event of an absence from Peterson and top backup Kerwynn Williams (ribs), the running-back reps could be distributed unpredictably between some combination of D.J. Foster, Elijhaa Penny and Bronson Hill.
