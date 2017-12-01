Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Expected to play Sunday

Offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin said Thursday that he expects Peterson (neck) to be available Sunday against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Goodwin also noted Peterson was present at Thursday's practice, but the injury report revealed that he was again a non-participant, according to Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic. Peterson has one more chance to take some reps Friday, at which point the Cardinals will estimate his odds to suit up this weekend. Clearly, he'll be the lead back, if available, but some combination of Kerwynn Williams -- who is limited this week with cracked ribs -- D.J. Foster, Elijhaa Penny and Bronson Hill could also earn snaps.