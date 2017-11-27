Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Gets 24 touches
Peterson had 20 carries for 79 yards and four catches for 20 yards on five targets in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Jaguars.
Peterson's didn't have a gain longer than 10 yards among his 24 touches, but he did a nice job grinding out yardage against a tough defense, bouncing back from consecutive duds against the Texans and Seahawks the previous two weeks. Averaging 21.5 carries per game since joining the Cardinals, his one outing with fewer than 14 carries occurred Oct. 22 against the same Rams team he'll face in Week 13. There is some hope the Cardinals will keep the game more competitive on their home turf, particularly if Peterson gets off to a strong start against a shaky run defense.
