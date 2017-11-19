Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Held to 39 total yards

Peterson rushed for 26 yards on 14 carries and added a 13-yard catch during Sunday's 31-21 loss to Houston.

The veteran back has had two monster performances since joining the Cardinals, gashing both the Buccaneers and 49ers. He's averaged just 1.65 yards per carry in his other three games with Arizona. True, those games were against tough defenses in the Rams, Seahawks, and Texans. The bad news is, however, things won't be getting much better soon with dates against the Jaguars and Rams next on the schedule.