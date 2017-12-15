The Cardinals will place Peterson (neck) on injured reserve Thursday, ending his season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Peterson hasn't taken any reps in practice since injuring his neck against the Jaguars in Week 12 and Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians recently stated he had "no idea" when the running back would play again, so the team's decision to shut Peterson down isn't totally unexpected. With Peterson out of the mix, Kerwynn Williams will continue to shoulder most of the workload in the backfield, with D.J. Foster and Elijhaa Penny also picking up some touches.