The Cardinals are expected to release Peterson (neck) in the offseason, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

After a spectacular 10-year stint with the Vikings to begin his career, Peterson was allowed to explore the open market and eventually landed a deal with the Saints in late April. Once the regular season commenced, Peterson seemingly was a victim of too many mouths to feed, earning 27 carries combined in the first four games of the season. On the heels of a Week 5 bye, the Saints sent him to the RB-needy Cardinals, who lost 2016 All-Pro David Johnson (wrist) in Week 1. Finally back in a leading role, Peterson averaged 23 touches per outing over the next six games before sustaining a season-ending injury of his own. In an offseason in which Peterson turns 33 years old, Arizona's decision likely will come down to cap concerns. Peterson's salary is accompanied by a $3.5 million hit in 2018, and the presence of a healthy Johnson may render the veteran redundant.