Peterson (neck) is likely not playing Sunday against the Titans, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Peterson did not practice the last two days after sitting out all of last week, so signs are clearly pointing toward him not playing this week. It is not believed that Peterson will require any sort of procedure on his neck, but that he needs ample rest to let his injury heal. The Cardinals will reveal Peterson's official status for Week 14 when they release their final injury report of the week, and if he is indeed ruled out, Kerwynn Williams would be on track to work as the Cardinals' top running back Sunday.