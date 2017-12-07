Peterson (neck) was held out of Thursday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Peterson's absence from the Cardinals' fifth consecutive practice -- which included a missed game Week 13 against the Rams along the way -- doesn't seem to offer much encouragement that he'll be available Sunday against the Titans. Before making a ruling on that front, the Cardinals will see if Peterson is able to get back on the practice field in any capacity. If the veteran ends up sitting out another game, Kerwynn Williams, who racked up a season-high 97 yards on the ground last week, would be in line to head Arizona's rushing attack once more.