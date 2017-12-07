Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Misses another practice
Peterson (neck) was held out of Thursday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Peterson's absence from the Cardinals' fifth consecutive practice -- which included a missed game Week 13 against the Rams along the way -- doesn't seem to offer much encouragement that he'll be available Sunday against the Titans. Before making a ruling on that front, the Cardinals will see if Peterson is able to get back on the practice field in any capacity. If the veteran ends up sitting out another game, Kerwynn Williams, who racked up a season-high 97 yards on the ground last week, would be in line to head Arizona's rushing attack once more.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Will miss practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Uncertain for Week 14•
-
Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Inactive against Rams•
-
Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Not expected to suit up Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Questionable despite no practice•
-
Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Not spotted at practice•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...