Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: No timetable for return
Head coach Bruce Arians said Friday that there's no time line for Peterson's (neck) return, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The Cardinals, namely Arians, have been coy about the nature of Peterson's injury, which he sustained Week 12 in the latter stages of a win against the Jaguars. Until Peterson makes his presence felt at practice, the backfield will be the domain of Kerwynn Williams, who racked up 16 carries for 97 yards this past Sunday against the Rams. Behind Williams, D.J. Foster can expect some reps, primarily as a receiver, while the bigger-bodied Elijhaa Penny gets work in short-yardage situations.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Not playing Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Likely out this week•
-
Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Misses another practice•
-
Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Will miss practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Uncertain for Week 14•
-
Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Inactive against Rams•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice for Week 14
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 14 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 WR sleepers
With JuJu Smith-Schuster suspended for Week 14 against the Ravens, Jamey Eisenberg says Martavis...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 RB sleepers
With Joe Mixon (concussion) out, Jamey Eisenberg says Giovani Bernard can be a star in Week...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...