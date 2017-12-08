Head coach Bruce Arians said Friday that there's no time line for Peterson's (neck) return, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Cardinals, namely Arians, have been coy about the nature of Peterson's injury, which he sustained Week 12 in the latter stages of a win against the Jaguars. Until Peterson makes his presence felt at practice, the backfield will be the domain of Kerwynn Williams, who racked up 16 carries for 97 yards this past Sunday against the Rams. Behind Williams, D.J. Foster can expect some reps, primarily as a receiver, while the bigger-bodied Elijhaa Penny gets work in short-yardage situations.