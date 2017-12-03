Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Not expected to suit up Sunday
The Cardinals aren't optimistic that Peterson (neck), who is listed as questionable, will be available for Sunday's game against the Rams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said Peterson will be a game-time decision after the running back missed practice all week, but it doesn't sound like he'll be able to shake off the neck issue in time for the 4:25 p.m. EST kickoff. Assuming Peterson ends up sitting, Kerwynn Williams would likely handle the bulk of the touches out of the backfield, though D.J. Foster and Eliijhaa Penny could also factor into the mix.
