Peterson (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest versus the Titans, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

In Week 12 against the Jaguars, Peterson injured his neck late in the fourth quarter when he was driven into the turf. He hasn't practiced in the interim, setting up Kerwynn Williams to lead the backfield for a second consecutive game. That said, T.J. Logan will be available in a change-of-pace role while Elijhaa Penny could handle goal-line reps yet again.